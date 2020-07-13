Kiwanis Club of Abbeville to honor educators

Back in April, the Abbeville Kiwanis Club was preparing to host the first-ever gala to honor educators in Vermilion Parish. Due to COVID-19, the gala was postponed.

On Tuesday night, the Kiwanis Club will finally get to honor the educators of the parish, but on a smaller scale. Instead of 300 family and friends showing up to honor the educators, the Kiwanis Club is having a small recognition night for the educators.

On Tuesday at the old Riverfront Restaurant Hall (next to the Vermilion River), only the nominees and a guest will be attending the event. The Kiwanis Club is asking that no friends attend the event because of State Fire Marshal rules due to COVID-19.

The venue may be small, but the Kiwanis Club is giving more than $6,000 in prize money to the nominees.

“We wanted to have a gala but because of COVID-19, we could not,” said Andrew Dozier of the Kiwanis Club. “While the venue is smaller, we will still honor the educators by thanking them for all that they do in Vermilion Parish.”

The three nominees from each category will be escorted into the old Riverfront Restaurant and the winning nomination letter will be read out loud. Then the winner will be announced.