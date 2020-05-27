Karla Langlinais retiring from Dozier Elementary

ERATH — A milestone for Karla Langlinais is only days away.

June 6 will mark Langlinais’ retirement as Dozier Elementary Principal. While she’ll be working up until the last minute on June 5, there’s an excitement for the big moment.

“It is a wonderful feeling to have reached this goal, Langlinais said. “I am very proud of this accomplishment. When I first started teaching 33 years ago my goal was just to get to 30 and I have surpassed it.”

Langlinais has spent years at other schools including time as an assistant principal at Eaton Park Elementary and Kaplan Elementary. Fifteen of her years came as a teacher at Dozier Elementary. She earned Dozier Teacher of the Year in 2000-2001. During the nine years she has been the principal at Dozier, Langlinais has twice earned Vermilion Parish Principal of the Year. By the way, Langlinais attended Dozier Elementary as a student. To say the least, Dozier Elementary has been an important part of Langlinais’ life.

“Having attended Dozier I have lots of love and regards towards this school and the community,” There are many memories of me playing on the playground or walking through the halls as an elementary student.

“My favorite memories are of Homecoming visitations.”

Unfortunately, the last three months of Langlinais’ time as principal came without students on the playground or walking the hallways. The COVID-19 pandemic cut the school year short in mid-March.

“It definitely was a tough one,” Langlainais said of how the year ended. “It has been difficult not being around the staff and students. Many things were planned for our students and staff and I am sad I could not have shared that with them.

“I truly miss my students and faculty and would like to have gone out under better circumstances.”

As many do at retirement, Langlinais will reflect on her career. There are plenty of good memories.

“I have many favorite memories but if I had to choose one it would be the day I was surprised with the announcement of being named Elementary Principal of the Year,” Langlinais said.

Langlinais is ready to begin her first year of retirement, even if her original plans have changed a bit.

“I did have plans for a trip on June 6,” Langlinais said, “but that will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So it will be just a relaxful day at home or a possible short road trip.”