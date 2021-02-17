Kaplan Mayor says city is seeing issue with water pressure, urges citizens to conserve water

KAPLAN — Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel said Wednesday afternoon that the city is seeing issues with its water pressure.

“We are now having a huge problem with water pressure,” Kloesel said in a social media post. “It is due to all of the busted water lines and excess use such as keeping water dripping and running. I must ask that you PLEASE ensure that you don't have a busted pipe by walking around your house, if you see a puddle of water forming you probably have a busted line and you need to cut your water off at the cut off valve. IF you do not know where that is call city hall and we will send someone out to do it for you.”

Kloesel said it the issue cannot be adjusted, a water boil advisory will be the next step.

“You will notice within the last couple of hours after the pipes unfroze,” Kloesel said, “that we are losing water pressure throughout the city at an alarming rate.

“We are now losing more water than we can pump into the tower, if the tower runs dry we will be under a water boil advisory, so we have to get this under control immediately.”

The Mayor asked that citizens make sure all faucets are turned off and that they not use any water unnecessarily until further notice.

“If you turn on your faucet and see the pressure is lower than normal,” Kloesel said, “turn it off immediately and don't let it run.

“We are pumping as fast as we can into the tower but we are losing ground every hour. Please CONSERVE WATER IMMEDIATELY or we will be under a water boil advisory in just a few hours.”