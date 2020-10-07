Hurricane Delta will enter Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon

Delta made landfall this morning near Puerto Morelos, Mexico. It will come into the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon.

Landfall projections for the US shows a category 2 or 3 hurricane on Friday in southwest or south central Louisiana.

Life-threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds, and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

Weather officials now have watches in place across our region:

Hurricane Watch:

Southeast Texas: Jefferson and Orange County

Southwest Louisiana: Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parish

South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish

Storm Surge Watch:

Southeast Texas: Jefferson County

Southwest Louisiana: Cameron and Jeff Davis Parish

South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish