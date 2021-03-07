Funkie Fusion: Abbeville Parks and Rec is home to unique classes

The City of Abbeville’s Parks Department offers a free cardio class. Hosted and taught by Simone Cavalier, the dance instructor, the class was first only offered on Monday nights, just a few short years.

Fast forward to the present time, and Cavalier was approved to teach the class on Sundays.

The class takes place in the Abbeville Parks and Recreation hall in the same building as the Boys and Girls Club. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., those who attend the class sign in and get to exercising. It is also free.

Cavalier decided to make this a fun dancing class to get people motivated to keep moving.

The class is a glow-in-the-dark theme at all times that features popular songs with easy-to-learn choreography. Cavalier is proud of every person who attends her class and makes it clear that it doesn’t matter how many routines you do, how long you stay, or how intense you go. It’s a step in the right direction for a new and healthier you.

“This is why I decided to get this offered for free,” Cavalier said. “I want to try and continue to do it for free, too, because it feels good to work out, and I want everyone to be able to get out and get moving.”

Cavalier is located on the front stage during the class while people walk in and choose wherever they want to dance. If you want to dance in the far back, you can. If you want to be upfront or in the middle, that is fine too.

Cavalier says that she wants everyone who attends or is interested in attending to know that you work at your own pace. If you need to leave in the middle of a routine for any reason, you’re not obligated to stay.

“It means more to me that people are showing up to get healthy, and that is a step in the right direction.”

Not only does the class offer fun songs, dance and cardio, but Cavalier gives you a chance to put your song/dance requests nights before class. Although the dances are easy to learn because you’re doing them often, it doesn’t get boring since she personalizes each night’s playlist and caters to your vibes.

Many who attend the class agree that working out at home with kids can be difficult and that they look at this as ‘mommy’s night out.’

Averaging 1,000 calories burned each night, after class, those with activity trackers or apple watches can share their calorie burn. This gives you a feeling of accomplishment, which is also important to Cavalier.

Jeanine Choate began taking the class about a year ago and has already lost a healthy weight.

“The only time I don’t show up for class is when I don’t have a sitter,” she said. “Simone has welcomed my son to come with me, but I can’t get my exercise in the way I want with a four-year-old.”

The fact that there is even a free class is beyond Choate’s belief.

“A friend of mine invited me, and I thought maybe the first night was free. The next class, I showed up with cash just in case and found out it’s always free.”

Choate said that it blew her away that someone would care about another person’s health so much to offer a free class. “And now she does it twice a week,” said Choate. “How selfless of her.”

Wanting everyone to be confident in themselves enough to attend a cardio dance and fitness class, Cavalier has offered the glow-in-the-dark class so that you can be in a dark room, not be judged, but have a little light to be able to see in front of you.

Nikki Batiste Reynolds said that she has a blast while working out for quite some time.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “Having a free class where I can go and not only have fun, but also lose weight, be encouraged to keep losing the weight and to be healthy means the world.”

Reynolds said that she sees all types of people there, women of all shapes and sizes, and sometimes men attend.

“No matter the background, you see them there,” she said,.

“It’s really beautiful to see everyone working toward the same goal.”

The city is proud to allow Cavalier to hold the class at the Recreation room as long as there is no event planned.

“Those things rarely happen,” Cavalier said. “But if it does, everyone is understanding.”