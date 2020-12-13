Frederick ready to get to work as new Judge

Not long after the start of the new year, a new judge will be seated in Vermilion Parish.

Tommy Frederick is set to be sworn on Jan. 4 as the new Division C Judge for the 15th Judicial District. He won a runoff against Ricky LaFleur on Dec. 5.

Frederick thanked the voters for their support. The 15th Judicial District includes Vermilion, Acadia and Lafayette Parishes. However, only those in Vermilion Parish voted for Division C Judge. Frederick received 2,898 votes (50%). LaFleur had 2,857 (50%).

“I want to thank the voters of Vermilion Parish who elected me; I will be forever indebted to them,” Frederick said. “I thank them for trusting me, and I will not disappoint.

“I truly love Vermilion Parish. It’s people are my people. Thank You and I love you.”

Frederick knows there is work to be done, and will work hard to get that work done.

“I do not plan on rebuilding the wheel,” Frederick said, “rather, maybe just putting a little more air in the tires, greasing the axles, and hitting the ground running. There is a saying, ‘Work smart, not hard,’ but I think you can do both. My goal is to have a more efficient Court without losing any of the public trust.

“It is your Court. I’ve just been given the keys to drive it.”