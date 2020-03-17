Fourth COVID-19 related death reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — The State of Louisiana reports a fourth death related to COVID-19. The Orleans Parish resident was an 80-year-old individual who lived at Lambeth House in New Orleans.

A third death was reported on Monday. This was an 84-year-old individual who also lived at Lambeth House.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health's COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

