Driver Killed in Late Afternoon Crash in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA – Shortly before 5:00 p.m. on October 12, 2020, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 674 at Blanchard Road in Iberia Parish.

The crash took the life of 58-year-old Somvang Sinsayarath of New Iberia.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Sinsayarath was driving a 2019 Honda Fit east on LA 674 when she failed to negotiate a curve. She lost control of her vehicle which then crossed the center line and continued into the path of a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Sinsayarath was restrained at the time of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Tahoe was properly restrained, along with her juvenile passenger; they were both treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as observing all traffic laws, never driving while impaired, and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 46 fatal crashes with 51 deaths in 2020.