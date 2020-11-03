Don Landry is new District Attorney

Vermilion, Lafayette, and Acadia parishes have a new district attorney named Don Landry.

Don Landry, a former assistant district attorney who worked under former district attorney Mike Harson, grabbed more votes than “Danny” Landry. Danny was current 15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes’ number one prosecutor. Stutes did not seek re-election.

After starting as a clean race for the first six months, the Don and Danny race began getting ugly, with both candidates throwing mud at one another in advertising ads in the final weeks.

Don Landry is no stranger to Vermilion Parish. For years, he was the attorney for the Erath Aldermen and mayor.

Because of his Vermilion Parish connections, he collected twice as many votes (16,667 to 7,954 votes) in Vermilion Parish than Danny. Don beat Danny in Acadia and Lafayette Parish, as well.

Don beat Danny by gaining 63 percent of the votes (95,593) to 37 percent (57,122 votes) in the three parishes.