Deadline approaches for P-EBT free lunch program for Vermilion Parish School District

The state of Louisiana has approved the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program, which will help families who normally receive free and reduced-price meals at school purchase groceries for their households.

This program is also available to all students who attend a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school. The CEP schools for the Vermilion Parish School Board include Abbeville High, Cecil Picard Elementary, Dozier Elementary, Eaton Park Elementary, Erath Middle, Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary, Gueydan High, Herod Elementary, Indian Bayou Elementary, J. H. Williams Middle, Jesse Owens Elementary, Kaplan Elementary, Kaplan High School, LeBlanc Elementary, Meaux Elementary, North Vermilion Middle, Rene Rost Middle, and Seventh Ward Elementary.

The P-EBT program was authorized by Congress in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. Students that qualify for the program will receive a debit card from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services in the amount of $285 which must be used within 365 days.

To qualify for the P-EBT program, households must complete the online application at https://pebt.doe.louisiana.gov/PublicApps/SNP/. The enrollment for this program will end on June 7, 2020. To complete the application, the following information will be needed:

• Parent and student name • Date of birth • Social security number • Home address • School name • School district

Due to the continuous changes in the economic environment from COVID-19, if your household’s financial situation changes, please complete on online Meals Benefits Application at https://www.myschoolapps.com/.

For more details about the P-EBT program, visit www.vpsb.net or contact the Child Nutrition Program Department at 337-898-5802.