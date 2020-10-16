Crowley Woman Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH – At approximately 1:00 p.m. on October 15, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 13, south of Wilder Road, in Acadia Parish. The crash took the life of 63-year-old Pauline Martha Faulk of Crowley.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Faulk was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Prism when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she entered LA 13 from a private lot. Faulk’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s door in southbound travel lane by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Faulk was restrained at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Mercury was not injured and seatbelt usage was unknown. The driver of the Mercury did submit a breath sample which indicated no alcohol in his system. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash but toxicology samples were taken for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.