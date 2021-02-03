Church Point Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH – At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 98 near Pavie Lane in Lafayette Parish.

The crash took the life of 25-year-old Ashley Murray Menard of Church Point.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Menard was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax SUV west on LA 98. For reasons still under investigation, Menard’s vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and overturned. Upon doing so, the SUV caught fire with Menard still inside.

Menard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Seat belt usage and impairment are unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

