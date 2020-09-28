Cattle Festival saved: Response to fundraiser helps pave way for ‘21

Wednesday’s fundraiser to “Save the Cattle Festival” went well.

Gulf Coast Bank, the Rotary Club of Abbeville and others helped Cattle Festival organizers hold a jambalaya fundraiser in response to this year’s festival having to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival organizers also had to cancel events throughout the year, events that raise funds to keep the Cattle Festival organization going. The fundraiser took place at the Red Barn on Rodeo Road, with people picking up a meal for $7.

The fundraiser did so well that, not only are things on track for the Louisiana Cattle Festival to return in 2021, more people wanted to purchase tickets than were available.

“I want to thank the public for it being such a success,” Cattle Festival President Francis Plaisance said. “I want to apologize for not having more. We sold out.

“The public response was so tremendous.”

Plaisance said this fundraiser helped offset some of the loses from events that had to be canceled. He said another fundraiser is in the works for December, as is a “unique” Cattle Festival T-shirt that will represent 2020.

Along with people stepping up to purchase tickets, Plaisance said the event proved to be a success because of sponsors and volunteers.

“I can’t thank Gulf Coast Bank and the members of the Rotary Club enough,” Plaisance said. “To see the cooperation and joint effort was not only successful, it was a lot of fun.”

Needless to say, this year has not been much fun. Like so many of their peers, Cattle Festival organizers have seen the harsh financial strain during the pandemic.

“You hate to see a point where you don’t know if it will survive,” Plaisanc said. “We were in a position where we didn’t know in what direction we would be able to go. As a result of the help we got and the response from the community, we are able to continue.

“I want the public to know because of their effort, we are able to keep the festival going.”