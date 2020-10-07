Article Image Alt Text

Catholic schools in Vermilion Parish will be closed on Thursday and Friday

Wed, 10/07/2020 - 11:58am

Mount Carmel School and Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville and Maltrait Memorial Catholic School in Kaplan will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Bishop Douglas Deshotel has announced that all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette will be closed Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9 due to the advance of Hurricane Delta.
The Central Offices of the Diocese of Lafayette will also be closed tomorrow and Friday. In addition, over the next few days, some Catholic church parishes in parts of the Diocese may have to cancel certain Masses, go to your parish’s website or Facebook page or our Diocesan Facebook page for the latest information. Please join us in praying for the safety of all those in the path of this dangerous storm.

