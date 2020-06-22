Brett Darby named Abbeville High principal

Abbeville High School has another new principal.

On May 28, the Abbeville Meridional announced that the new principal at Abbeville High would be Milton “Mickie” Fabre, the former Morgan City High School principal.

Fabre toured the AHS campus last week with outgoing principal Dr. Janet Guerrini.

A few days later, Fabre decided not to come to Abbeville High and withdrew his name.

The Meridional attempted to contact Fabre as to why he did not take the job but got no response.

Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme decided not to open up the principal position for the third time. Instead, Prudhomme promoted Assistant Principal Brett Darby.

Darby had applied for the principal position twice before.

“I am excited to be the principal,” said Darby. “Abbeville High is a great school. I graduated here (1988) and I was the band director here for four years (1999-2003).

“We have great teachers and students. Abbeville High is a community school for the town of Abbeville.”

He had been the assistant principal at Abbeville for the last two years.

Darby becomes the third principal in three years. He was the assistant principal under Lyndelle Theriot and Dr. Janet Guerrini.

Darby has been a principal before. He was the principal at Harvest Time Academy in Abbeville for eight years.

With Darby being promoted, that leaves Abbeville High with two assistant principal job openings.

Prudhomme said he and his staff in the central office are interviewing candidates for those two open assistant principal positions and others in the school district.