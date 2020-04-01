Be Aware Of Fake Hunting, Fishing Announcements

Recently, LDWF has had to respond to several fake news articles, one regarding increased fishing fines and, most recently, the supposed forced closure of hunting and fishing season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

None of it is true.

Any valid information regarding LDWF actions is on our website at www.wlf.la.gov or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ldwffb/. Please verify the accuracy of any information at these sites before sharing it on social media.

“It is incredibly unfortunate that some individuals would go out of their way to spread false information with the intent of creating confusion for the wonderful people of Louisiana,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “At a time when we are pulling together to deal with a deadly health crisis, there are some who find such actions amusing.”

LDWF supports the recent comments by Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraging people “to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors.”

It is essential to remember that people should not gather in groups of more than 10, that you practice social distancing – stay at least six feet apart - and that you strictly follow the state and local orders related to the pandemic.

We hope your families are well during these challenging days and have the opportunity to spend time outdoors together – whether relaxing in your backyard, biking in your neighborhood, hiking a nature trail, taking advantage of our upcoming turkey season, or going fishing near your home.

As always, you’ll need a valid fishing or hunting license and must follow all fish and game regulations for the state of Louisiana.