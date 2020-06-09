ARREST MADE IN ABBEVILLE HOUSE FIRE CASE

The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in collaboration with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested an Abbeville man for setting a fire inside of his ex-girlfriend’s home and stealing some of her belongings while she and their child were inside.

William Estelle, Sr., 42 , was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on one count each of Aggravated Arson and Simple Burglary.

In the morning hours of June 1, the SFM was requested by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist with an investigation in the 200 block of Celeste Street in Abbeville.

Fire damage was found on the interior of the home’s front door as well as on a baby changing table, including its contents.

After an assessment of the scene, it was determined there were two areas of origin, both in the home’s living room, and that the fires were intentionally set.

Deputies learned the homeowner had been in an ongoing argument with Estelle over their break-up which included threats involving fire.

Witness statements and evidence, including surveillance video, led investigators to identify Estelle as the suspect in the case and an arrest warrant was obtained.

After he was taken into custody, in an interview with deputies, Estelle admitted to being in the area at the time of the fire and threatening the homeowner prior to the fire.