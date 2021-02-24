ALABAMA MAN STOPPED IN LAWTELL FOR LICENSE PLATE LIGHT VIOLATION ENDS UP WITH 25 CHARGES

A 39-year-old Mobile, Alabama, man stopped on U.S. 190 in the Lawtell area for a license plate not working ended up facing 25 counts on 12 charges, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Yazeid A. Shalabi, 39, of the 1700 block of 1710 Prince Street, Mobile, Alabama, was stopped in a dark-colored SUV on Feb. 18, Guidroz stated in a news release.

The deputy stopped Shalabi’s vehicle because of the license plate light not working, Guidroz stated.

But the deputy smelled an illegal substance coming from the vehicle, he said.

Shalabi was asked to exit the vehicle, he stated.

“When the deputy questioned the odor, Yazeid Shalabi handed the deputy a clear plastic bag, which contained 15 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana. Yazeid Shalabi also had a clear plastic bag in his back pocket, which contained a pink powder suspected to be MDMA,” Guidroz reported.

Guidroz stated a search of the vehicle found:

— 14 grams of suspected marijuana;

— Two suspected THC filled vape cartridges;

— One bottle labeled Promethazine, which contained 2.5 liquid ounces;

— 235 multicolored suspected MDMA pills;

— Two aluminum foil wraps that contained suspected LSD;

— One plastic container holding suspected marijuana;

— Nine orange pills marked “U30”, suspected amphetamine / dextroamphetamine;

— 15 yellow capsules / pills marked “A” and “18”, suspected sertraline hydrochloride;

— Four peach colored pills marked “R” and “029”, suspected alprazolam;

— One white pill marked “2410V”, suspected carlsoprodol;

— Two orange and white capsules marked “Adderall XR 25mg”

— 16 blue pills, suspected alprazolam;

— Five clear and orange pills, four beige and brown pills, 17 orange pills, one peach colored pill, one blue pill, all suspected amphetamine / dextroamphetamine;

— 14 blue pills, two yellow pills, two white pills, all suspected Clonazepam,

— 10 white pills, suspected zolpidem tortrate;

— One yellow pill, suspected acetaminophen and oxycodone;

— Two white pills, suspected vyvanse;

— One pink pill, suspected oxycodone hydrochloride;

— Two white packages labeled Buprenorphine Naloxone; and

— One black digital scale.

Guidroz stated Shalabi was charged with: possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (CDS) (6 counts); possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS (3 counts); possession of Schedule IV CDS (3 counts); introduction of contraband into a penal institution; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (3 counts);possession of Schedule V CDS; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule I CDS; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (3 counts); possession of Schedule III CDS; possession of a legend drug without a prescription; and tail lamps violation.

Shalabi’s bail was set at $124,750.