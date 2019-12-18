Additional arrests made in connection to August homicide in Abbeville

On Dec. 18, detectives with the Abbeville Police Department made two additional arrests stemming from the investigation conducted for the homicide of Jacoby Lee which occurred on August 21, 2019.

A grand jury indictment was handed down against Amanda Nicole Rice and Jontae Marie Kelly, both of Abbeville. Rice and Kelly were officially charged with Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder by harboring a known fugitive. Bonds for both Ms. Rice and Kelly have been set at $75,000 each.

Kelly has a child with the victim of the homicide, Jacoby Lee. Rice is the mother of Ms. Kelly.​

Since the investigation has started, officers have made four arrests relating to this homicide investigation. In addition to the two arrests made today, officers have arrested the following:

• On September 6, 2019, Andrew Matthew Granger of Abbeville was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

• On October 7, 2019, officers arrested Jamie Vallery of Abbeville. Vallery was charged with Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no other information regarding this investigation is being released at this time.

Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

