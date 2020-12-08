Acadiana Disaster Response Fund grants to Christian Services Center

The Acadiana Disaster Response Fund, a fund of Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) granted $5,000 to Christian Services Center of Abbeville for response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The Acadiana Disaster Response Fund is activated by CFA during times of disaster or emergency and contributions are received locally, regionally, and nationally. This fund provides immediate relief and long-term recovery resources to those in the affected areas.

“In collaboration with the Vermilion Foundation, the Acadiana Disaster Response Fund, a fund of CFA was happy to be able to provide this much needed grant at a time that it was most needed. I am proud to be on the board of the Vermilion Foundation, a newly formed affiliate of CFA and encourage all people in our parish, that are able, to explore how they can help the Vermilion Foundation make an even bigger impact on our community through charitable giving” said Arlene Collee, Vermilion Foundation Advisory Board Member.

During our most recent times of disaster or emergency, CFA worked closely with The Vermilion Foundation to identify non-profit organizations and churches serving those most affected. Marcelo Davis with Christian Services Center said, “With your support we were able to help families displaced by Hurricane Laura and Delta. We temporarily housed two families at the local hotel. Then we helped them find permanent housing in Abbeville. We also served 1100 meals in the month of October in our Cafe. We gave about 5,000 pounds of groceries in that same month. All this with your help, thanks again for the support.”

Vermilion Foundation, an Affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana, has a local advisory board made up of members from Vermilion Parish including Richard Broussard, Arlene Collee, Jim Doyle, Dr. Jack Gupta, Frey Hoyt, Earl Landry, Pat Patout, Dr. Jacob Demary Sellers, and Charles Sonnier.

CFA is one of south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organizations benefiting our region, with a focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion. CFA’s core purpose is to build legacies and improve communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. Since its inception in 2000, CFA has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $290 million and has made cumulative grants of more than $150 million. You can learn more at www.cfacadiana.org.