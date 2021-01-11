Abbeville woman dies in two-vehicle crash

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on January 3, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) at South Hospital Drive in Vermilion Parish.

The crash ultimately took the life of 86-year-old Alice Abbott of Abbeville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Abbott was driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic from a stop sign. Abbott’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s rear corner by a 2019 Ram 4500 pickup as she attempted to cross over LA 3267 while traveling south on S. Hospital Drive.

Abbott was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

On January 8, 2021, Troopers were notified by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office that Abbott had succumbed to her injuries on January 7, 2021.

The driver of the Ram was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and this crash remains under investigation.

