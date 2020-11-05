Abbeville Police searching for suspect in connection to Tuesday’s shooting that killed teen

​On Nov. 4, detectives obtained warrants for Davion Markell Sneed and Javontae Veney for their roles in a homicide on November 3, 2020 in Abbeville.

Within 30 minutes of the public release of his information, Davion Sneed turned himself into the Abbeville Police Department and wanted to speak to detectives regarding the incident. Sneed was interviewed by detectives. Based on new evidence, including speaking to detectives, the Abbeville Police Department had the warrant for Mr. Sneed recalled. Sneed was released without charge.

Veney is still at large and is being sought after by the Abbeville Police Department.

Javontae Veney

1314 Green Street

Abbeville, LA 70510

D.O.B. 11/7/97

Count 1 – First Degree Murder

Count 2 – Attempted First Degree Murder

​Veney is considered Armed and Extremely Dangerous. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects, they are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511.