Abbeville Police Department implements ‘priority dispatch’ protocol

The Abbeville Police Department is committed to the health and wellness of the city of Abbeville.

Chief of Police William Spearman said the department also needs to protect the health and wellness of its police officers so that they can continue to serve the public.

To limit the exposure to the citizens and officers during this pandemic, the Abbeville Police Department will be modifying some of our services. Effective immediately, a “Priority Dispatch” protocol is being implemented.

• No civil fingerprinting will be done. This includes, but is not limited to, CCW permits, employment fingerprinting, healthcare worker background printing, etc.

• No physical inspections on vehicles will be done

• The front lobby of the police department will be closed to the general public. For walk-in complaints, there is a camera and intercom system already in place. An officer will get the information and will handle the complaint outside of the office.

• Non-emergency calls for service, such as complaints where a suspect is no longer present, or the crime has already occurred shall be handled by an officer over the phone.

• Citizens are being asked to obey the state mandated “stay at home order”.

Emergency calls or crimes in progress will still be dispatched to patrol officers. Incidents which may require an on-scene investigation will also be responded to as necessary. The Abbeville Police Department will remain in constant contact with other emergency groups, and when prudent, will return to our normal services. Chief Spearman would like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their cooperation and understanding in this trying time.