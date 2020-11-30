Abbeville Police continues search for Logan Byron, 17; he left home in September 2020

Members of the Abbeville Police Department are continuing an effort to reunite a runaway with his family.

Abbeville Chief of Police William Spearman said Logan Byron, 17, ran away from home on Sept. 16, 2020, after an argument with his family. Byron has been listed as a runaway in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Spearman said on Tuesday afternoon that the department has no reason to believe that Byron has been harmed.

“Logan is just staying on the run,” Spearman said.

Detectives and officers have followed up on numerous tips regarding Byron’s location.

“We are taking any tips that we can get and then we are following up on them,” Spearman said.

Anyone with possible information on this case can contact the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511, or through the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers using the tips line remain anonymous.

“We already have a large file on his case,” Spearman said.

It is not only the Abbeville Police Department that is responding to information provided by the public.

“We are using other law enforcement agencies outside of our parish,” Spearman said. “They are tracking down leads and checking places that are outside of our parish.”

Spearman said the belief is that Byron is still in the Acadiana area.

“We’ve gotten a lot of different answers on where he may be,” Spearman said. “It’s a wide range of places.”

Spearman said the place he wants Byron to be is back at home.

“Call us and let your family know that your are all right,” Spearman said of the message he wants to get to Byron. “We want to get him back home safely.

“We never give up on these cases.”