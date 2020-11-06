Abbeville Police arrest parent after son reportedly involved in shooting

​On November 4, 2020 officers of the Abbeville Police Department obtained an arrest warrant against Lakasha Levy of Abbeville.

Levy was charged with Felony Improper Supervision of a Minor By a Parent.

Levy is the parent of a juvenile which was under a court-ordered safety plan (ankle monitoring) due to a recent shooting incident. While under this monitoring, the juvenile was found to once again be involved in another shooting incident. Based on the investigation into these incidents, Levy was not adequately attempting to supervise her juvenile son. Levy was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

