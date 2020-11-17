Abbeville Police arrest man in connection to Nov. 3 shooting that killed teen

​On Nov. 3, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the 400 block of Kibbe Street in reference to shots being fired in the area.

The responding officers located a 16-year-old male subject who had been shot. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. The subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Ryheem Veney of Abbeville for the charges of First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder. Detectives were also able to secure warrants for 23-year-old Javontae Veney of Abbeville. The warrants were also for First Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Detectives received information that Javontae Veney was at a residence in Jennings, LA. Detectives, along with officers of the Jennings Police Department, began surveillance at a residence that they believed Javontae Veney was hiding at. A search warrant for the residence was granted and served at the residence by members of the Abbeville Police Department and the Jennings Police Department. Officers were able to locate Javontae Veney inside the residence and took him into custody without incident.

Javontae Veney was transported to the Jennings Police Department, then to the Abbeville Police Department, where he was booked on the two warrants. Javontae Veney was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center for holding.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Chief Spearman would like to thank the Jennings Police Department for their assistance and cooperation in apprehending this homicide suspect.

Chief of Police William Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.