Abbeville parks job open for applicants

For the past few months, the City of Abbeville’s parks director position has been vacant.

Denise Mire, the former director, moved to another position in city hall. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the ability to have sports last fall, city officials did not immediately fill the position.

Now, the city is currently taking applications for the position, one that would oversee operations in the city’s 11 parks.

“Anyone interested in the position can apply at city hall,” Mayor Mark Piazza said Wednesday morning.

Recreation for the city has been handled by Quality Sports Authority (QSA) since 2017. The non-profit organization, based in Erath, agreed to a three-year contract renewal with the city in February of ‘20. The contract does allow for either side to opt out, with a notice of 90 days. The contract pays QSA $75,000 annually.

Abbeville’s Parks and Recreation Board did meet Tuesday night. Part of the discussion included a proposal from QSA that would have the organization take over the duties of parks director.

“The only thing that is on the table right now is the parks director job,” Piazza said.

“At the next city council meeting, the council is going to decide if they want to consider QSA’s proposal to do the parks director job.”

The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the rec building at A.A. Comeaux Park.

The proposal from QSA currently represents the only applicant for the parks director position. Should the council agree to accept QSA’s proposal, it would create a contract for QSA separate from its recreation contract.

“It would be for $25,000 and be a completely different contract,” Piazza explained. “The council will decide if they want to approve that contract. Or they will decide if they want to proceed with the hiring of a parks director.”

Again, in the meantime, anyone interested in the parks director job can apply at Abbeville City Hall.

“The job is still available,” Piazza said, “if people want to apply for it.”