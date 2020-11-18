Abbeville officers book man after shots fired

​On Nov. 17, 2020 at approximately 8 p.m., officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot in reference to shots being fired in the area.

The responding officers located a witness who advised them that they observed two subjects fighting in the parking lot, and a third subject exited the vehicle and fired two rounds from a handgun toward the ground near one of the subjects after they stopped fighting.

​Patrol officers, while still on the scene, were advised that people were at the Abbeville Police Department to report that the suspect had shot at them. Patrol officers were able to determine that Christian Green of Abbeville had fired the weapon. Officers were able to contact Green via telephone, and Green agreed to turn himself in to the Abbeville Police Department.

Green arrived at the Abbeville Police Department, where he was booked on the two counts of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. The firearm that Green used in the incident was recovered and placed into evidence. Green was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center for holding.

​Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend the patrol shift on a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need.