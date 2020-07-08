Abbeville officers arrest man who allegedly had drugs, weapons in his vehicle with a child

An Abbeville man has been booked on multiple charges after officers reportedly found an unrestrained child, weapons and drugs in his vehicle.

Abbeville officers arrested Jordan Hunstberry after stopping him early Wednesday morning.

​On July 8, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m., a K9 officer of the Abbeville Police Department observed a Dodge Challenger stopped at the intersection of N. East Street and Graceland Avenue.

The officer observed that the vehicle had its “parking” lights on, but no headlights were on as he passed the vehicle. The officer observed the vehicle leave the intersection, and the officer attempted to turn around to try and stop the vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling towards another officer, and the officer observed the vehicle go off of the road completely to the right and back onto the roadway. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, initiating their emergency lights and siren. The vehicle did a “U-turn” in the roadway and attempted to flee. The vehicle fled onto the Circle K convenience store parking lot, where officers surrounded the vehicle. The driver, now identified as Jordan Huntsberry of Abbeville, got out of the vehicle and began yelling at officers. Huntsberry was then taken into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle for more occupants, and a small child was located sleeping behind the driver’s seat, not strapped in a car seat. Officers also observed a bag containing suspected marijuana. Officers then observed an AK47 rifle laying on the back-seat passenger floorboard. As an officer removed the child and the unused car seat from the vehicle, he observed a clear plastic baggy fall from the car seat. The baggy contained several cocaine “rocks”. Officers then located more bags containing marijuana, several “Adderall” pills, “Xanax” pills, a “cookie” of cocaine and $1,097.00 in cash. Officers also located digital scales.

​The child was released to a family member and Huntsberry was transported to the Abbeville Police Department for booking. A routine criminal history was run, and it was discovered that Huntsberry had previous felony convictions, including Manslaughter in 2012. Huntsberry was booked into the Abbeville Police Department and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

In addition to traffic citations, Huntsberry was booked on the following charges:

• Flight from an Officer

• Felon in Possession of a Firearm

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs

• Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

• Possession of Schedule IV Drugs

• Possession of a CDS in the Presence of a Juvenile

• Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

• Possession of Schedule II Drugs

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

​Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

​Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.