Abbeville Main Street seeking Restoration Grant applicants

Abbeville Main Street is currently soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and/or business owners.

The Louisiana Main Street program offers grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

The Old Abbeville Lumber Shed received a face lift this Spring with a little help from the 2019-2020 Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant Project.

New owner, Rob Roy, applied for the grant last summer, and once the work was approved, he began the project. The project included cleaning, repainting, replacing rotten wood and fixing the numerous window panes along with refurbishing the sign. Another project that has been completed enhancing the south end of the Main District.

Applications received from Abbeville Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities. Over the years, Abbeville Main Street has received 40 such grants amounting to over $100,000.00 in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program.

To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The Main Street Restoration Grant applications, details and deadlines are available from Charlene Beckett, 337-898-4110 or abbevillemainstreet@cox-internet.com.