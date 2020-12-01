Abbeville High distance learning through Tuesday

Members of the Abbeville High administration, faculty and staff returned to campus on Monday after the Thanksgiving break.

However, they were the only people on campus.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler announced on Sunday that Abbeville High students would be operating virtually during the first two days of this week.

“Abbeville High will not be in session for the students,” Byler said in a social media post. “Abbeville High will be in a distance-learning model on Monday and Tuesday.

“No students will be at school through Tuesday.”

Byler had already announced that Vermilion Parish public middle schools and high schools would return to a hybrid (A-B) schedule. Byler made that decision after Gov. John Bel Edwards returned Louisiana to a modified Phase 2. The state has seen a recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

Byler said Abbeville High’s situation is due to the number of faculty and staff who needed to quarantine.

“There are not a lot of coronavirus cases,” Byler said, “but we have quite a few who have to be quarantined.”

Students will be able to utilize distance learning through Google Classroom.

“All students are reminded that their Google Classroom work is what is expected of them,” Byler said. “This material will be graded. For those of you who do not have Google Classroom access or no technology, we are going to cross that bridge.

“We will take care of that as best we can, as quickly as we can.”