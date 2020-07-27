Abbeville General nationally recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

Abbeville General today was named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.

“On behalf of Abbeville General, we are honored to receive this award, as it represents all of the hard work, diligence, and compassion that our staff so tirelessly gives to our new families. Our doctors and nurses are advocates for our patients and dedicate individualized attention to every, mother, father, and baby delivered. This award is a tribute to the great work that our wonderful staff accomplishes, resulting in the highest quality of care possible.”

Heidi Broussard, RN, CIC, CNO, “Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country ” said Nancy Cooper, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. The tough standards have been established by Leapfrog’s national expert panel. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

Abbeville General was one of fewer than 250 to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients will appear in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.

About Abbeville General

Abbeville General Hospital opened its doors to the citizens of Vermilion Parish and surrounding areas in February 1966 as a community based, non-profit healthcare provider. After numerous expansions, renovations, and modernization projects, Abbeville General continues to provide quality healthcare services on the same site that was dedicated to the purpose in 1966. Today, Abbeville General is a 60-bed acute care hospital committed to providing quality healthcare to the community and surrounding areas. The facility is modern, completely equipped and staffed to provide their patients with a full spectrum of modern technology, procedures and treatments, as well as comprehensive specialized care. Abbeville General is fully licensed and accredited and meets all requirements of the State of Louisiana and the Joint Commission. The mission of Abbeville General is to provide Access to Quality Care Close to Home!