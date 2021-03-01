Abbeville General Invests in UVC Technology to Ensure the Cleanest Environment Possible

Abbeville General has added the Tru-D UVC robot, a pathogen-eliminating UVC disinfection device, to its already extensive list of cleaning protocols to provide patients and staff with a germ-free health care environment.

The Tru-D device, now part of PDI Healthcare’s market-leading infection prevention solutions, is one way Abbeville General is raising the bar when it comes to the care it provides to all of its patients. It is critical for hospitals to ensure that their health care facilities are as clean as possible to prevent unwanted pathogens from harming patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Tru-D robot will provide an added layer of defense against harmful germs and pathogens and ensure that our facility is as clean as possible,” said Michelle Glatter, RN, BSN, CIC, Infection Control Preventionist/Employee Health Manager. “The Tru-D device will complement our existing disinfection protocols to help destroy lingering pathogens and keep patients and staff safe.”

As a 60-bed acute care, rural hospital, Abbeville General is committed to providing access to quality care close to home in a safe environment to the residents of its community and surrounding areas, and to be recognized as the health system of choice for Vermilion Parish. Abbeville General strives for the best outcome, every time, and believes that “each patient is our only patient.”

The Tru-D device, which works by emitting UVC light energy, is the only portable UVC disinfection system on the market with patented Sensor360 technology, which calculates the precise dose of UVC energy needed to disinfect a room. The technology takes into account room variables such as size, shape, surface reflectivity and contents to ensure the proper dose is emitted. The device delivers one, measured dose of UVC energy from one, central location in the room, inactivating lingering pathogens in the space.

The Tru-D robot was the first UVC disinfection device that was brought to market in 2007. Today, there are hundreds of Tru-D devices in operation throughout the U.S. Abbeville General joins a prestigious list of hospitals and health care systems that have invested in this technology including Duke University, the University of Wisconsin, BayCare Health System, Vanderbilt University and many other health care facilities.

“Tru-D has long been committed to helping health care facilities ensure a clean health care environment,” Chuck Dunn, president of Tru-D SmartUVC, said. “During this unprecedented pandemic, it is even more important to provide the highest level of disinfection. While manual cleaning is a critical part of the disinfection process, Tru-D is an added solution to ensure complete room disinfection.”

After members of Abbeville’s environment services team cleans a room using traditional cleaning protocols, the Tru-D robot is rolled in to complete the process. The robot is operated by a remote control outside the room and features an application that tracks pathogen-eliminating data while simultaneously uploading the information to the hospital’s web portal. The robot can disinfect a room from one position, eliminating the need to move it to multiple places in the room. Once the cycle is complete, the Tru-D device notifies the operator via audio and/or text message that the process has finished, and it can be moved to the next room.

The Tru-D device was the only UVC device chosen for the first and only randomized clinical trial on UVC disinfection. The CDC-funded Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room-Disinfection (BETR-D) study showed that enhanced terminal room disinfection strategies using the Tru-D robot decreased the relative risk of colonization and infection of target multidrug-resistant organisms among patients admitted to the same room by a cumulative 30% in a hospital setting with 93% compliance of standard disinfection protocols. Individual hospital results may vary.

For more information, visit Tru-D.com.

About Abbeville General

Abbeville General Hospital opened its doors to the citizens of Vermilion Parish and surrounding areas in February 1966 as a community based, non-profit healthcare provider. After numerous expansions, renovations, and modernization projects, Abbeville General continues to provide quality healthcare services on the same site that was dedicated to the purpose in 1966. Today, Abbeville General is a 60-bed acute care hospital committed to providing quality healthcare to the community and surrounding areas. The facility is modern, completely equipped and staffed to provide their patients with a full spectrum of modern technology, procedures and treatments, as well as comprehensive specialized care. Abbeville General is fully licensed and accredited and meets all requirements of the State of Louisiana and the Joint Commission. The mission of Abbeville General is to provide Access to Quality Care Close to Home!

About Tru-D

Only the Tru-D device delivers an automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect a room during one cycle. Operating from one position in the room, the Tru-D pesticidal device ensures significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more than 20 independent studies, the Tru-D device’s automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time, usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UVC disinfection systems available.