47th Vermilion Parish 4-H Jr. Livestock Show, Sale totals over $130,000

The 47th Annual Vermilion Parish 4-H Livestock Show and Sale was a great success.

It involved 120 young people who exhibited 260 head of livestock (beef, sheep, goats, dairy, swine) and 56 poultry entries. This event is organized by the LSU AgCenter Extension Service and was held January 12-15, at the Cecil McCrory Exhibit Building in Abbeville.

The sale of market animals totaled $ 130,270.75, of which $3,575 was raised for the Vermilion 4-H Foundation and $500 for the Vermilion 4-H Junior Leader Club.

A total of 58 market hogs sold with an average of $ 8.13 per pound, 21 market lambs sold with an average of $7.52 per pound, 3 commercial heifers sold with an average of $2,066.67 per head, and 2 market goats sold for an average of $8.00 per pound.

The Champion Market Hog Awards are sponsored by Kenneth and Darlene Primeaux. The Overall Grand Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Kennedy Marceaux of Kaplan High School. It was purchased by Errol and Jodie Domingues for $10.00 per pound. The Overall Reserve Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Mallory Meaux of Kaplan High and purchased by Chip and Angie Arnould and Danny and Carlene Meaux for $11.00 per pound. The Champion Vermilion Bred Market Hog was shown by Amelia Detraz. It was purchased by Sheriff Mike Couvillon, Kevin Sagrera, Senator Bob Hensgens and Joey Comeaux for $27.00 per pound. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Hog was shown by Cooper Miller of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. It was sold for $6.50 per pound and purchased by Noel Farms and Coastal Storage. Reserve Champion Market Hog awards are sponsored in Memory of Kaylee McLain by Ayla Baugh.

The Overall Grand Champion Market Lamb was exhibited by Ethan Goutierrez of Erath High School. It was sold to Gabe Marceaux, Assessor for $8.00 per pound. The Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb was shown by Emily Vidalier of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. It was purchased by the Vermilion Parish Police Jurors for $12.75 per pound. The award for Overall Champion Lamb was sponsored in memory of J. G. (Ken Broussard). Everette Hulin of Erath Middle School exhibited the Overall Reserve Champion Market Lamb. It was purchased by Savoie Electric for $10.75 per pound. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb was shown by Coleen Perrin of Rene Rost Middle School. This Reserve Champion award is sponsored in memory of Fred Zaunbrecher by Hugh and Sherry Zaunbrecher.

The Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Everette Hulin of Erath Middle School. The Reserve Champion Market Goat was shown by Kole Cantonwine of ARCH 4-H Club and purchased by Isaac Duhon for $7.00 per pound.

SWINE SHOWMANSHIP:

The Kaylee McLain Overall Champion Swine Showman Buckle was won by Paityn Martin of Rene Rost Middle School.

9-10 Years Old (Buckle sponsored in memory of Jane Menard) -----1st place & Belt Buckle Winner, Hadley Dumond, Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary; 2nd place, Camille Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle; 3rd place, Durks Dumond, Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary; 4th place, Kinley Lange, At-Large; and 5th place, Cooper Miller, F.I.-E.B. Elementary.

11-12 Years Old (Buckle sponsored by Dewey Domingues, Southern Sugar) -----1st place & Belt Buckle winner, Paityn Martin, Rene Rost Middle; 2nd, Owen Marceaux, Rene Rost Middle; 3rd, Jace LaCoste, Erath Middle School; 4th, Addyson Stelly, Forked Island – E. Broussard Elementary; 5th, Colby Broussard, Erath Middle School.

13-14 Years Old (Buckle sponsored by Brady and Alicia Domingue and Savoie Electric) -----1st place and Belt Buckle Winner, Hallie Primeaux, Rene Rost Middle; 2nd place, Ellie Marceaux, Kaplan High; 3rd place, Lane Primeaux, Kaplan High; 4th place, Emily-Grace Roden, Rene Rost Middle; and 5th place, Braxton Duhon, Rene Rost Middle School.

15 & 16 Years Old-----(Buckle sponsored by Dronet’s Floor Gallery) 1st place and Belt Buckle Winner, Katie Domingue, Erath High; 2nd place, Riley LaCoste, Erath High School; 3rd place, Kennedy Marceaux, Kaplan High School; 4th place, Amelia Detraz, Kaplan High; 5th place, Leighton Turnley, Kaplan High School.

17 Years and Older----(Buckle sponsored by G & H Outdoor Store) 1st place and Belt Buckle Winner, Mallory Marceaux, Kaplan High School; 2nd place, Cyla Covalt, Erath High School; 3rd place, Jon’Vea Stelly, Kaplan High School; 4th place, Jayton Stutes Erath High School; 5th place, Gabe Guilbeaux, Erath High School.

BREEDING SWINE:

The Overall Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was a Commercial Gilt, shown by Katie Domingue or Erath High School. The Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt was a Yorkshire Gilt shown by Katie Domingue of Erath High. Cooper Miller of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary showed the Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt with his Duroc gilt. Cooper Miller of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Gilt with his Hampshire gilt.

The Champion Breeding Gilt Award was sponsored by Wayne and Rhonda Miller. First South Farm Credit sponsored the following awards: Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt, Champion and Reserve Champion Commercial Gilt.

SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP:

9-11 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored by Ethan Goutierrez in memory of his Dad, Garrett Goutierrez and Grandfather, Ned Goutierrez) - 1st, Addisyn Meaux, Kaplan Elementary; 2nd, Emily Vidalier, Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary; 3rd, Koen Breaux, Jesse Owens Elementary; 4th, Averi Guidry, Rene Rost Middle; 5th, Braxton Meche, 6th, Lane Hardee, At-Large; 7th, Tate Guidry, Jesse Owens Elementary; 8th, Jax Guidry, Jesse Owens Elementary.

12-14 Years Old: (Buckle sponsored in Memory of Guy LeDoux) - 1st, Coleen Perrin, Rene Rost Middle; 2nd; Lane Goutierrez, Erath Middle School; 3rd, Everette Hulin, Erath Middle School; 4th, Bradyn Bearb, Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary; 5th, Asa Guidry, Gueydan High School; and 6th Taven Housend, Rene Rost Middle.

15 Years and Older: (Buckle sponsored by Benny Goutierrez, Benny G’s Feed & Farm Supply) - 1st, Ethan Goutierrez, Erath High; 2nd, Ava Breaux, Gueydan High School; 3rd, Ava Petry, Kaplan High School.

BREEDING SHEEP:

The Champion Commercial Ewe was shown by Emily Vidalier of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. This commercial ewe was selected as Overall Champion Breeding Ewe.

The Champion AOB Breeding Ewe was shown by Taven Housend of Rene Rost Middle School. This breeding Ewe was also selected as Overall Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Breeding Ewe. The awards were sponsored by Marceaux Farm – Rixby, Rita and Harold Marceaux.

MARKET LAMBS:

The Champion Market Lamb award was sponsored in memory of J. G. “Ken” Broussard. Ethan Goutierrez of Erath High School showed the Overall Champion Market Lamb. Emily Vidalier of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary exhibited the Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb.

The Reserve Champion Market Lamb award was sponsored in memory of Fred Zaunbrecher by High & Sherry Zaunbrecher. Everette Hulin of Erath Middle School showed the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Market Lamb was shown by Coleen Perrin of Rene Rost Middle School.

GOAT SHOWMANSHIP: (Buckle sponsored by Ayla Baugh)

Winners in the 13 and under Goat Showmanship were: 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Kobe Earnest, Erath Middle School; 2nd, Matthew Breaux, Maltrait Memorial Catholic School; 3rd, Cheyenne Earnest, LeBlanc Elementary; 4th, Brigg Boudreaux, Dozier Elementary; 5th Kole Cantonwine, ARCH, 6th, Emma Scroggins, Indian Bayou Elementary; 7th Taven Housend, Rene Rost Middle; and 8th, Rain Housend, Kaplan Elementary.

Goat Showmanship winners in the 14 years and older category were: 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Slade Hollier, Kaplan High School; 2nd Karli Broussard, Kaplan High; 3rd, Ahlia Trahan, At-Large; 4th Stormie Housend, At-Large; 5th Hannah Scroggins, N. Vermilion High; 6th, Morgan Breaux, Vermilion Catholic High; 7th, Katie Romero, Kaplan High School; 8th, Ethan Weygand, Kaplan High School; 9th, Collin Hulin, North Vermilion High School.

BREEDING GOATS:

The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Doe was shown by Katie Romero of Kaplan High School. Katie also exhibited the Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Doe.

The Champion Market Goat was shown by Everette Hulin of Erath Middle School. The Reserve Champion Market Goat was shown by Kole Cantonwine of the ARCH 4-H Club.

The Champion AOB Buck was shown by Stormie Housend, at-large club member. The Reserve Champion AOB Buck was shown by Ahlia Trahan, at-large club member.

Kobe Earnest of Erath Middle School exhibited the Grand Champion AOB Doe. Stormie Housend showed the Reserve Champion AOB Doe.

The Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck was shown by Kobe Earnest of Erath Middle School. The Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck was shown by Ahlia Trahan, at-large club member. Ethan Weygand of Kaplan High showed the Grand Champion Vermilion Bred Nigerian Dwarf Buck. Mathiew Breaux of Maltrait Memorial Catholic School showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Nigerian Dwarf Buck.

The Champion Nigerian Dwarf Breeding Doe was shown by Cheyenne Earnest of LeBlanc Elementary. Kobe Earnest of Erath Middle School showed the Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Breeding Doe. Stormie Housend, at-large member showed the Champion Vermilion Bred Nigerian Dwarf Breeding Doe. Kobe Earnest of Erath Middle School exhibited the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Nigerian Dwarf Breeding Doe.

BEEF SHOWMANSHIP:

The Denise Gastal Memorial Award belt buckle for Overall Champion Beef Showman was won by Alyssa Gaspard of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary.

9-10 Years Old (Sponsored by Randy Broussard) –---- 1st and Buckle Winner was Carson Touchet of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary, 2nd, Turner Dupuis of Meaux Elementary; and 3rd, Dax Broussard of Meaux Elementary; and 4th, Rain Housend of Kaplan Elementary School.

11-12 Years Old (Buckle sponsored in memory of Freddie LeMaire, Jr. by The Gaspard Family and Scottie Lemaire) ----- 1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Paityn Martin, Rene Rost Middle School; 2nd, Emily Vidalier, F.I.-E.B. Elementary; 3rd, Jillian Hebert, Jesse Owens Elementary; 4th, Luke McLain, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 5th, Ridge Andrus, Meaux Elementary and 6th, Addyson Stelly, Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary.

13-14 Years Old-----(Buckle sponsored in Memory of Jeffrey Faulk, Senior) 1st, & Belt Buckle Winner, Alyssa Gaspard, Forked Island – E. Broussard Elementary; 2nd, Allen McLain, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 3rd, Colten Esthay, Rene Rost Middle School; 4th, Isaac Duhon, Forked Island – E. Broussard Elementary; and 5th, Olivia Stelly, Forked Island – E. Broussard Elementary.

15 -16 Years Old- (Buckle sponsored in memory of Teenie Man and Flo Hebert) (1st Split) --1st and Belt Buckle Winner, Lane Frederick, Abbeville High School; 2nd, Drake Carlin, Kaplan High School; 3rd, Luke Hebert, Abbeville High School; 4th, Lillie Thibodeaux, Vermilion Catholic High School; 5th, Canaan Romero, At-Large member and 6th, Adrian Carlin, Kaplan High School.

(2nd Split) – 1st, Morgan Meaux, Kaplan High School; 2nd, Abbie Mouton, Abbeville High School; 3rd, Tayler Guidry, Gueydan High School; 4th, Braden Deculus, North Vermilion High School; 5th, Britlynn Durke, Vermilion Catholic High School.

17 & Older ----- (Buckle sponsored in memory of Gary Mayard by his daughters Jessa and Gina and grandchildren, Ava Grace, Manning and Reese) ---- 1st, Caleb Arnould, North Vermilion High School; 2nd, Ty Hebert, Kaplan High School; 3rd, Grace Roussel, Kaplan High School; 4th, Max Hargrave, Kaplan High School; 5th, Grant Hardin, ARCH 4-H Club and 6th, Stormie Housend, At-Large.

BREEDING BEEF SHOW

The Overall Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Grant Hardin of ARCH 4-H Club. The Overall Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Commercial Heifer was exhibited by Jillian Hebert of Jesse Owens Elementary. Commercial heifer awards were sponsored by Chad Dartez Trucking and LeMaire Cattle Company.

Awards for the Grey Brahman breed were sponsored in memory of Bryan Veazey by the Bryan Veazey Family. The Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull was shown by Isaac Duhon of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Bull was shown by Colten Esthay of Rene Rost Middle School.

The Champion Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Isaac Duhon of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. Ty Hebert of Kaplan High exhibited the Reserve Champion and Champion Grey Brahman Heifer. The Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Olivia Stelly of Forked-Island E. Broussard Elementary. The Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Grey Brahman Heifer was shown by Paityn Martin of Rene Rost Middle School.

The Champion and Reserve Champion Red Brahman Bull and Heifer awards were sponsored by Craig and Carleen Frederick. Lane Frederick of Abbeville High School showed the Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Bull. Lane also showed the Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Bull.

Alyssa Gaspard if Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary exhibited the Grand Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Red Brahman Heifer was shown by Drake Carlin of Kaplan High School.

The AOB Brahman Influence awards were sponsored by Tim and Gwen Broussard. The Champion AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Grant Vaughn of Mt. Carmel Elementary. The Reserve Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred AOB Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Tayler Guidry of Gueydan High School.

The Champion Miniature Zebu Bull was shown by Stormie Housend, At-Large club member. The Champion Mini Zebu Heifer was shown by Rain Housend of Kaplan Elementary. First South Farm Credit sponsored the Mini Zebu awards.

The Beefmaster awards were sponsored by Larry Stakes. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Bull was shown by Canaan Romero, At-Large club member. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Bull was shown by Alex Broussard of Mt. Carmel Elementary.

The Champion Beefmaster Heifer was exhibited by Morgan Meaux of Kaplan High School. The Reserve Champion Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Caleb Arnould of North Vermilion High. The Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Heifer was shown by Lane Frederick of Abbeville High School. Carson Touchet of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary showed the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Beefmaster Heifer.

The awards for Santa Gertrudis Bull and Heifer were sponsored by Troy and Monique Luquette. The Champion and Champion Vermilion Santa Gertrudis Bull was shown by Tayler Guidry of Gueydan High School. Tayler also exhibited the Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Bull.

Abbie Mouton of Abbeville High School showed the Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Heifer. The Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Santa Gertrudis Heifer were also shown by Abbie Mouton.

Celine Auzenne, At-Large member exhibited the Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Hereford Bull. Braxton Duhon of Rene Rost Middle School showed the Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Hereford Bull.

Braden Deculus of North Vermilion High School exhibited the Champion Hereford Heifer. The Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer was shown by Olivia Stelly of Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary. Kayleigh Istre of Harvest Time Christian Academy showed the Champion Vermilion Bred Hereford Heifer and the Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Hereford Heifer.

The AOB Non-Brahman Influence show awards were sponsored by Foster Lanie.

The Champion AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer was shown by Grant Hardin of ARCH 4-H Club.

DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP:

The buckle for Dairy Showman was sponsored by Paradise Island.

The 1st and Overall Champion Dairy Showman, Olivia Stelly of Forked Island – E. Broussard Elementary; 2nd place, Adrian Carlin, Kaplan High School.

BREEDING DAIRY

The Dairy Show awards were sponsored by Wilhelm Farms, Ed and Susan Wilhelm.

The Overall Champion and Champion Vermilion Bred Dairy Cow was shown by Olivia Stelly of F.I.-E.B. Elementary School. The Overall Reserve Champion and Reserve Champion Vermilion Bred Dairy Cow was shown by Adrian Carlin of Kaplan High School.

POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP

Awards for the 14 and Over Poultry showmanship were donated by Jimmy Roden and Cudd Well Control. Results were 1st, Jason Freeman, North Vermilion High School; 2nd, Katherine Matte, Gueydan High School; 3rd, Hannah Scroggins, North Vermilion High School; 4th, Jace Freeman, North Vermilion Middle School.

Awards for the 13 and Under Poultry showmanship were donated by Al and Leisa Lee. Results were 1st, Emma Zaunbrecher, ARCH 4-H Club; 2nd, Emma Scroggins, Indian Bayou Elementary; 3rd, Olivia Stelly, Forked Island-E. Broussard Elementary 4th, Amelia Broussard, Mt. Carmel Elementary; 5th, Easton Rodrigue, Indian Bayou Elementary; 6th, Lanie Vincent, Rene Rost Middle; 7th, Noah Vincent, Rene Rost Middle; 8th, Fisher Breaux, Dozier Elementary.

Lanie Farms, Al and Darla Lanie, sponsored the awards for the Poultry Show. Winning Best of Show with her Black Breasted Red Old English Game cockerel was Lanie Vincent of Rene Rost Middle School. Reserve Best of Show with was shown by Jace Freeman with his White Plymouth Rock pullet.

Champion Standard Bird was shown by Jace Freeman of North Vermilion Middle with his White Plymouth Rock pullet. Reserve Champion Standard Bird was also shown by Jace Freeman of North Vermilion Middle with his Light Brahma cockerel.

Champion Bantam Bird was shown by Lanie Vincent of Rene Rost Middle with her Black Breasted Red Old English Game cockerel. Reserve Champion Bantam Bird was shown by Jace Freeman of North Vermilion Middle School with his White Leghorn Cockerel.

The Vermilion 4-H livestock exhibitors would also like to thank the following show sponsors: Vermilion Parish Police Jury; Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau; Vermilion Parish School Board, Vermilion Rice Growers Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlemen’s Association; Vermilion Parish Cattlewomen’s Association, and the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service.

It is the policy of the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service that no person shall be subjected to discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age or disability. If you would like more information on the 4-H Livestock program, contact Hilton Waits at hwaits@agcenter.lsu.edu or Natalie McElyea-Chittenden at nmcelyea@agcenter.lsu.edu or call the office at 337-898-4335.