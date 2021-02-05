‘Brand new day’:

Pastor Walter August Jr. won the bid for the old James A. Herod School in early January.

Since then, August has moved forward with a plan that he said will ultimately bring a 50,000-square-foot facility that will include a cultural center and school, the Williams Scholar Academy.

August, an Abbeville native who pastors the Church at Bethel’s Family in Houston, attended Tuesday night’s Abbeville City Council meeting to provide updates and future plans. He said asbestos abatement is currently taking place. Demolition of the building will follow.

“This is a vision that the Lord has truly laid on our hearts,” August told the council members and those in attendance. “This vision is about a school that I went to as a youngster, the James A. Herod School, located at the corner of MLK and Schlessinger (Street).”

James A. Herod School, named in honor of the reverend, opened in 1954.

“If you can imagine 66 years ago,” August said, “that was the talk of the town. It educated a lot of the children in Abbeville and Vermilion Parish. That whole campus was an educational dynamo for the parish.

“It educated so many students who are doing well, even now.”

August said those Abbeville and Vermilion Parish “alumni” are all over the nation. As one of them, he wants to bring something back home.

“We’re coming back to give this particular city an opportunity,” August said, “to see something built that can be a replacement for what they have currently. We have done our homework. We have done surveys.

“We have found that our children in that region truly need something to inspire them.”

August, along with others, has been involved in helping youth of Abbeville and Vermilion Parish during the past several years. They have raised funds to bring hundreds of kids to summer camps and other activities.

“We have invested over a half million dollars in Vermilion Parish during the past nine years,” August said. “That is primarily with the students, to make sure they have opportunities.”

August’s new plan will take that investment in the youth to another level. The new facility will include the James A. Herod Cultural Center, the Williams Scholar Academy, a gymnasium, cafeteria, commons area, library, computer lab and 50 classrooms and conference rooms. There will be a commercial playground outside, as well as water fountains, gazebos, sculptures, benches, trees, landscaping and a 5,000-brick walkway.

Of course, there is a cost that goes into the project. August is leading the way for a $10 million fundraising effort. His church in Houston will be providing $600,000 over the next three years.

“I’m asking other churches to give 5% of their monthly proceeds to this vision,” August said. “That’s what we are doing at Bethel’s Family. I have spoken to leaders of others churches. They have agreed, because this is all hands on deck.’

Donations can be made with checks payable to Bethel’s Place, with James A. Herod in the memo line. Those donations can be sent to Gulf Coast Bank, 221 S. State St. in Abbeville, and Gulf Coast Bank, PO Box 490, Abbeville, La., 70511.

“I will help raise the funds,” August said. “I will friendraise, meaning I will meet with anybody to share the vision. We can do this. All of the money will stay in Vermilion Parish. We are doing this with integrity and accountably. Our books will be open.

“Every dollar that is sewn into this project will stay here in Vermilion Parish.”

August said the project could take two to three years before everything is finalized and constructed.

“If someone writes a big check tomorrow,” August said, “that time line will certainly be moved up.”

August said he hopes this is eventually something that will lead other cities and communities to take notice. Mayor Mark Piazza said he sees August’s effort as something that will bring about positive change.

“Let me tell you how much I appreciate you being here and the work that you are doing,” Piazza said. “I know this is going to be a tremendous thing. We believe in this cause. This is something that is going to be beneficial to the whole city.

“We appreciate everything that you are doing for Abbeville.”

Councilwoman Terry Broussard, who represents the district where the new facility will be located, said this can and will be a spark for the community.

“I am excited about this development,” Broussard said, “not only for my district, but for the entire city and parish as a whole. Pastor August, I would like to thank you again for your overwhelming support of the kids in our community. Thank you for caring. That’s a property that has been neglected. Thank you for the vision.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for coming back home to do this.”

August said his heart is here in his hometown.

“We want to spruce this whole area up,” August said. “I want people to see what we saw as kids. People took pride in their yards. People could go outside without fear.

“We are talking about a brand new day, and I believe, wholeheartedly, this will come to pass quicker than most people assume.”