Vermilion Parish Sheriff extends rural curfew hours

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is extending its curfew order for the unincorporated areas of the parish.

The order in place is set to expire on April 20th, 2020.

The supplemental order will continue the curfew from April 20, 2020 until said time that the Governor’s office lifts the “Stay at Home” proclamation that was enacted by his office.

The times and parameters in the rural areas of the parish which were set by the past curfew remain in place.

Juveniles: A Parish wide curfew will be in effect for juveniles 17 years and younger, prohibiting and/or controlling pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential

emergency vehicles and personnel; and essential critical infrastructure workers; as defined by the governor’s proclamation; between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Adults: A parish-wide curfew will be in effect for adults 18 years and older, prohibiting and/or controlling pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel; and essential critical infrastructure workers; as defined by the governor’s proclamation; between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.