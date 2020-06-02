Louisiana will move into Phase Two

It was long-awaited good news for certain businesses when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Monday he will move Louisiana into Phase 2.

Phase 2 will go into effect on Friday of this week.

Phase 2 means bars and massage and tattoo parlors are now allowed to open. Other businesses can increase their capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent.

Matthew Trahan, owner of City Bar in Maurice, finally heard the news he had been waiting to hear for 75 days. It has been 75 days since the last time City Bar’s front doors opened. It is the longest period City Bar has ever been closed.

“Of course we are happy to be open because he (Gov. Edwards) has shut down the business for 75 days for no reason,” said Trahan. “Being the only business in town that can not open is ridiculous.”

Trahan is upset that the big box stores were able to stay open but certain small mom and pop businesses had to close.

Here is what it means to be going into Phase 2.

• All businesses and organizations currently open at 25% capacity may expand to 50% capacity.

• Casinos and video poker establishments may expand operations to 50% capacity and 75% of gaming positions, under the guidelines established by the Gaming Control Board

• Non-essential travel can resume.

• Schools and organized youth activities (e.g., daycare, camp) can reopen.

• Large venues like stadiums can operate under moderate physical distancing protocols.

• Massage establishments, tattoo parlors, and esthetic services may operate at 50% of the business’s capacity, and under the guidelines established by their respective regulatory agency.*

• Bowling alleys, skating rinks, pool halls may resume operation at 50% capacity.*

• Bars that do not hold an LDH food service certificate may resume operation at 25% capacity with diminished standing room occupancy and under the guidelines applicable to restaurants.*

• Arcades and children museums may resume operation at 50% capacity under a plan submitted to and approved by the State Fire Marshal.*

• Outdoor playgrounds and play centers may resume operation.*

• Amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, fairs, indoor children play centers, theme parks, and concert and music halls will remain closed during Phase 2.

• Businesses in the bullets above noted with an asterisk were not open in Phase 1, but may resume operations as provided for in Phase 2.On June 1, the number of Covid-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 425, the number of deaths increased by four.

The number of cases in the state is now at 40,341. This is 425 more cases than were reported on Sunday.

In Vermilion Parish, there are now 55 cases (up two) and three deaths.