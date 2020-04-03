Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for April 3

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

As of noon on April 3, the Department reported 1,147 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 10,297 positive cases.

Hospitalization

A total of 1,707 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized; of those, 535 patients require ventilation. Information on available hospital beds, ICU beds, and hospital vents is on the LDH dashboard.

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 60 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total to 370 deaths. Deaths are listed on the LDH dashboard by parish under the by parish tab and information by age can be found on the by age group tab.

Long-term care facilities

COVID-19 cases have been reported by 61 nursing homes in Louisiana. For context, there are a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities in Louisiana. Within nursing homes, 261 patients have been reported to have COVID-19; among nursing home residents 60 deaths have been reported. These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications and death from COVID-19.

In many cases, a nursing home resident is tested and diagnosed with COVID by a provider outside of the long-term care facility. The facilities have begun self-reporting positive cases to the Department of Health. Due to the volume, the Department is no longer listing individual facilities. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff. Facilities have been given guidance to minimize the spread of illness.

The Department will update the number of nursing homes with COVID cases, the number of nursing home residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Volunteers

Medical volunteers interested in volunteering should register with Louisiana Volunteers in Action at www.lava.dhh.louisiana.gov. Medical and non-medical volunteers 18 years of age and older are welcome.