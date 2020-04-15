Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for April 15

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of COVID-19 positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day. As of noon on April 15, the Department reported 433 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 21,951 positive cases.

Hospitalization

A total of 1,943 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized; of those, 425 patients require ventilation. Information on available hospital beds, ICU beds, and hospital vents is on the LDH dashboard.

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 90 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total to 1,103 deaths. Deaths are listed on the LDH dashboard by parish under the by parish tab and information by age can be found on the by age tab.

Nursing homes

COVID-19 cases have been reported by 124 nursing homes in Louisiana. 1,320 COVID cases have been reported among residents of nursing homes; 275 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of nursing homes. These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications and death from COVID-19. This does not include other adult residential settings.

In many cases, a nursing home resident is tested and diagnosed with COVID-19 by a provider outside of the long-term care facility. The facilities have begun self-reporting positive cases to the Department of Health. Due to the volume, the Department is no longer listing individual facilities. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff. Facilities have been given guidance to minimize the spread of illness.

The Department will update the number of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, the number of nursing home residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Returning to work guidance

The Department has issued guidance for essential workers returning to work post-COVID-19 recovery.