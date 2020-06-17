Article Image Alt Text

Drive-thru testing offered in Vermilion Parish

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 9:58am

Vermilion Parish will offer no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing to parish residents during June and July. The testing is in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Vermilion Parish Police Jury and Louisiana National Guard.

Testing will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the following dates:

Friday, June 19
Maurice City Park
East Lafayette Street
Maurice

Monday, June 22
Old Abbeville Health Unit
401 S. St Charles Street
Abbeville

Friday, June 26
AA Comeaux Park
301 AA Comeaux Road
Abbeville

Monday, June 29
Old E Broussard School
17126 Paul Road
Abbeville

Thursday, July 2
LSU Ag Center Parking Lot
1105 West Port Street
Abbeville

Monday, July 6
East Marie Clement Park
900 East 5th Street
Kaplan

Thursday, July 9
Gueydan Civic Center
901 Wilkerson Street
Gueydan

