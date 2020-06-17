Drive-thru testing offered in Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish will offer no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing to parish residents during June and July. The testing is in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Vermilion Parish Police Jury and Louisiana National Guard.

Testing will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the following dates:

Friday, June 19

Maurice City Park

East Lafayette Street

Maurice

Monday, June 22

Old Abbeville Health Unit

401 S. St Charles Street

Abbeville

Friday, June 26

AA Comeaux Park

301 AA Comeaux Road

Abbeville

Monday, June 29

Old E Broussard School

17126 Paul Road

Abbeville

Thursday, July 2

LSU Ag Center Parking Lot

1105 West Port Street

Abbeville

Monday, July 6

East Marie Clement Park

900 East 5th Street

Kaplan

Thursday, July 9

Gueydan Civic Center

901 Wilkerson Street

Gueydan