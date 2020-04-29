Abbeville will lift curfew for adults on May 1; it will remain in effect for unaccompanied minors
The city of Abbeville will be lifting the mandated curfew due to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 1, 2020.
This will be in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies within Vermilion Parish.
A juvenile curfew will still remain in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all unaccompanied minors. All minors must be accompanied by a guardian or a responsible adult. This curfew will be strictly enforced. Minors going to and from work will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Parents will be held responsible if their minors do not obey the curfew.
Abbeville Chief of Police William Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.