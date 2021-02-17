Lee is new assistant principal at Vermilion Catholic

Vermilion Catholic, a legacy of Mount Carmel, is excited to announce it has named Lauryn Lee as assistant principal of its Pre-K through 8th grade. Vermilion Catholic previously announced in January the acquisition and integration of Mount Carmel School of Abbeville forming the only Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade Catholic School in the lower Acadiana region.

Under the leadership of Michael Guilbeaux, principal of Vermilion Catholic, . Lee will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and comprehensive academic program of the elementary and middle school grade levels.

Aligned with Vermilion Catholic’s mission to ensure an academically challenging environment, Lee brings particular expertise in increasing the rigor by incorporating the most advanced technology, and requiring its integration across all curriculums and grade levels. Using a hands-on approach, Lee will guide her faculty in the use of highly effective, research-based teaching practices to promote the greatest opportunity for student success in the classroom.

Lee is a National Board Certified Teacher. She received a Master of Education Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she was recognized as ‘Most Outstanding Master Student’ in her college; and a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, with a concentration in Elementary Education.

Michael Guilbeaux, Principal of Vermilion Catholic, stated, “I am very proud to welcome Lauryn to our Vermilion Catholic family. This is a key position in the formation of our fully-integrated Pre-K through 12th grade school, and Lauryn’s enthusiasm, expertise and leadership qualities make her the perfect fit to guide us through this transition. In collaboration with our high school faculty, Lauryn’s insight will be invaluable as we critically assess our current curriculum with intent to raise the academic standard, introduce a continuum in learning, offer additional elective opportunities and ensure our students are individually supported throughout their educational career.”

Lee said, “I am truly honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as assistant principal for Vermilion Catholic, a legacy of Mount Carmel. I will forever be grateful for the gift God has given my family by allowing us to join Vermilion Catholic.”

She continued, “Mother Teresa said “If we pray, we will believe; If we believe, we will love; If we love, we will serve.” I feel a deep calling to pray for, love, and serve the students, faculty, and staff of this amazing community. The future of Catholic education in Vermilion Parish is extremely bright!”

Lee began her teaching career in Ascension Parish and has spent the last 13 years in elementary education in the Vermilion Parish School System. She is currently an educator at Dozier Elementary in Erath.

Andrea Ford, principal of Dozier Elementary, said, “On behalf of the Dozier Elementary community, we are so proud to support Mrs. Lee in her new role as Assistant Principal at Vermilion Catholic. Lee brings to the students, teachers, and families of VC a genuine love for children, enthusiastic energy, and passion for the art of teaching. Though we are sad to see Lee leave our Bobcat family, we are certain she will soar with her new adventure as an Eagle!”

Vermilion Catholic, a legacy of Mount Carmel, is currently registering students for Pre-K through 12th grade. For more information on Vermilion Catholic, or to register for the 2021-2022 school year, please visit vermilioncatholic.com.