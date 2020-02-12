Erath schools, church cleared of bomb

Update: As of 11:35 a.m. the schools and church have been cleared and the students are back in school in Erath.

Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe will begin looking at video from the school bus where the note was found. She said she is hoping to locate who left the note by the end of the day on Wednesday.

ERATH — For the second time in less than a week, three schools in Erath had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat note found on a school bus in Erath.

At 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, school officials received the alert about the bomb threat note found another school bus that dropped off students at Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle and Erath High School.

The students and teachers returned to school by 11:30 that morning after everything was cleared.

Because it was not known at which school the note was left, all three had to be evacuated and searched for a bomb. Also, there was something different about the note found on Wednesday. It said there was a bomb located at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, which is located across the street from the high school and middle school. The church was evacuated and searched.

The students at the schools were taken to “Safe Points” locations throughout Erath.

On Monday, Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe watched the video from the school bus where the first note was located last week. The video on the bus allegedly shows a third-grader from Dozier Elementary placing the alleged note on the floor of the bus. No criminal charges were filed against the student because the student was under the age of 10.

LaPointe was expected to watch the video from the school bus, where the second note was located.