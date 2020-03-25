COVID-19 testing will begin in Vermilion Parish on Thursday

Abbeville General will open the first testing site for COVID-19 in Vermilion Parish on Thursday from 10:00 AM until noon at Erath/Delcambre Community Care Clinic (220 North Rd. Erath). The complete process should take about 30 minutes.

This testing site will be open daily until further notice.

Only high risk people will be screened, as determined by questions asked by nurses and providers.

Persons not meeting criteria will be asked to exit the line.

Stay in your vehicle for safety.

Have your ID and insurance card (if available)

No bathrooms are available to public.

Maximum 2 people per vehicle can be screened.

Please leave all pets at home.

Call Screening Line before arriving at test site to see if you meet criteria for testing. Phone number to be announced.