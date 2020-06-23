Cajun musician Jamie Bergeron fired by Acadian Ambulance after posting cartoon

A Cajun musician is without a job after he was fired because of a cartoon he posted on the Internet.

Jamie Bergeron of Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns, a successful recording group with at least seven albums and a successful touring, nightclub and festival schedule, got into trouble after posting a cartoon of a car hitting protesters in a roadway under the heading, “All Lives Splatter.” Another post suggested “my brakes have been acting up” when referencing people who protest in the roadways.

On Tuesday, Acadian Ambulance fired Bergeron because of the cartoon he posted. He had worked for Acadian Ambulance for 30 years.

Acadian Ambulance released a statement about the firing of Bergeron.

“We feel that while it is not the standard policy of Acadian Ambulance Service to provide public information regarding internal disciplinary matters, it is important to our Acadian family and the communities we are honored to serve that we both acknowledge and communicate the action that we have taken in the matter involving Jamie Bergeron. Mr. Bergeron’s employment with Acadian Ambulance Service has in fact been terminated.

“The posts and underlying insensitivity and disrespect shown by the posts are not in any way representative of our Company, our beliefs and values, and the extraordinary work of the men and women who work for Acadian. We humbly ask for consideration, as we have all been reminded of in these trying times, that one person and their actions do not represent the whole of one community, one gender, one race, one religion or one company.

“The overwhelming good work and sacrifice made every day by our 4,800 employee-owners should not be overshadowed by the actions of one individual. As an emergency services company, we move very quickly and we have done so in this instance as well. However, we are taking the necessary time and opportunity to look further into our company and our practices to assure that we are doing our part to educate and create awareness and a sense of renewed respect for the value of a diverse workforce and the importance of the current Black Lives Matter movement.

“Know that we have received your phone calls and read your texts. The management and 4,800 employee-owners of Acadian Ambulance Service value the trust the public places in us to care for them. Derogatory actions by any employee who blatantly violates that trust will not be tolerated.”