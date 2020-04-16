Lighthouse church in Abbeville plans to serve soup, hand out masks & hand sanitizer

Trula Campbell is a member of a large family, so when one of her siblings got a cold or the flu, her parents could not afford to send them to a doctor. Instead, the family cooked vegetable soup as a way to build up their immune system.

Campbell is 67 years old and a member of Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries in Abbeville. So, when the church was looking for a way to help residents during the coronavirus pandemic, Campbell, who also cooks for the church, thought about how she grew up eating vegetable soup to build up the immune system. Why not feed the community vegetable soup in hopes of preventing people from getting the COVID-19, she thought.

On Saturday, Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries will be serving chicken noodle soup and beef vegetable soup out of the church’s food truck. The church will also be handing out masks and personal sized hand sanitizer when someone picks up their soup.

“The church wanted to make something different, a different approach,” said Campbell. “What better way to build up everyone’s immune system than eating soup. Soup is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that fight illness and build up the immune system.”

The six church volunteers will keep their distance from everyone, said Campbell.

The soup will be served in a sealed cup and distributed out of the church’s food truck.

When the soup is handed to each person they will also receive a mask and hand sanitizer.

The church’s food truck will be serving at the Herod Village Apartments on 1500 Israel Parker Drive, from noon to 1:15 p.m., and then it will move to 609 North Bailey Street from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

“We will serve until we run out,” said Campbell.