Woman’s Club of Abbeville donates to Hearts of Hope

The Woman’s Club of Abbeville Christmas Committee met recently to donate stuffed animals to the Hearts of Hope Organization which interviews approximately 500 children every year who are alleged victims of sexual abuse . This non-profit organization provides free and confidential individual therapy and support to 7 Acadiana parishes including Vermilion . Pictured are members Jan Guilbeau, Becky Young, Dixie Mayard, Amidie Shaw, Director for Hearts of Hope, Linda Woodruff, Ann Crain, Brenda Landry, Susan Desormeaux and Pam Wallace.