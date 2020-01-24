Article Image Alt Text

Seventh Ward Elementary bowling trip

Fri, 01/24/2020 - 9:16am

Students at Seventh Ward Elementary that met their Accelerated Reader goal for the second nine weeks of school were treated to a bowling trip on Friday. They bowled at Acadiana Lanes, played arcade games, and ate pizza during a visit to the park. These students read books on their individual instructional level and take comprehension tests on the computer to earn a certain amount of points for their grade level. This motivational program is in an effort to improve student reading skills. Pictured are second through fifth graders that attended the bowling trip.

