North Vermilion students place at Beta convention

Wed, 01/22/2020 - 9:08am

Beta members from NVHS who placed at the Beta State convention are: Back Row: 2nd place Campaign Skit-Blair Saltzman, Abigail Lopez, New Elected Beta State Vice President-Drew Hebert, Olivia Mouton, Cathryn Hanks, Mallie Gardiner, Ema Cawyer, Caroline Monceaux, Anna LeBlanc, Jacob Romero, Sarah Landry, Brylee Duhon, & Hailey Broussard. Front Row: 4th Place Sculpture-Lindsey Duhon, State Champion Poetry-Kennedy Trahan, Runner Up Language Arts-Jace Meyers, State Champion Woodworking-Benjamin Romero, & 4th Place Science-Avery Franques. In addition to this Blair Saltzman, Olivia Mouton, Hailey Broussard, & Mallie Gardiner were awarded a Golden Ticket as Premier Performers for their outstanding dance skills in the campaign skit. They are invited to perform in the opening ceremony at the National Beta Convention.

