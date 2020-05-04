Birth Announcements for May 3

Parker Reign Bessard

A daughter, Parker Reign Bessard, was born Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Draklen Damon Bessard of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Twyla Markeesha Jones.

Evelyn Grace Cormier

A daughter, Evelyn Grace Cormier, was born Friday, April 10, 2020, at Abbeville General to Kortney Danielle Pigron and Beaux Andrew Cormier of Maurice.

Paisley Marie Lemaire

A daughter, Paisley Marie Lemaire, was born Monday, April 20, 2020, at Abbeville General to Kylie Marie Gaspard and Joshua Caleb Lemaire of Abbeville.

Gabriella Ann Jacobs

A daughter, Gabriella Ann Jacobs, was born Monday, April 6, 2020, at Abbeville General to Brittany Elizabeth Breaux and Jamie Jacobs of Kaplan.

Jeffery Adam Breaux, III

A son, Jeffery Adam Breaux, III, was born April 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Taylor Laviolette and Jeffery Breaux, II of Erath.

Kayden Ma’Kai Petry

A son, Kayden Ma’Kai Petry, was born April 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Na’Kayla Petry of Abbeville.

Rilyn Grace Vidalier

A daughter, Rilyn Grace Vidalier, was born April 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Macey Cormier and John Vidalier, Jr. of Duson.

Monte Kash Montgomery

A son, Monte Kash Montgomery, was born April 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Montgomery of Maurice.

The mother is the former Krystal Wilson.

Myles Andre Carlock

A son, Myles Andre Carlock, was born April 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Chloe Gautreaux and Jonathan Carlock of Lafayette.

Briggs Michael Derise

A son, Briggs Michael Derise, was born April 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Bailey Delcambre and Samuel Derise of Erath.

Baker Jude Dubuc

A son, Baker Jude Dubuc, was born April 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Dubuc of Breaux Bridge.

The mother is the former Whitney Duhon.

Ellie-Ahna Marie Manuel

A daughter, Ellie-Ahna Marie Manuel, was born April 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Anne-Renee Meaux and Adam Manuel of Abbeville.